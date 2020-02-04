|
Marie (Carter) Ingram
1932 ~ 2020
Vancleave
Marie (Carter) Ingram of Vancleave, MS died Sunday, January 31, 2020.
Marie was born on October 4, 1932, in Jasper County, MS. She married Ray Ingram on February 15, 1953, and they moved to Vancleave in 1967, after he accepted a job at the local high school. They stayed and she raised her two sons and daughter here--but part of her heart was always tucked away on her papa's farm in Jasper County. What she taught us: redheads always have the most fun, grape kool-aid makes the best popsicles, cats are better than most humans, and nothing compares to her fruitcake (and we better not even try).
She is our beloved wife, mother and Min Min.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bobby and Terrell Carter.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Ingram, three children, Mark (Edith) Ingram, Scott (Annette) Ingram and Jennifer (Charles) Wright, six grandchildren, Shelley Ingram, Dawn (Adam) Webb, Samantha (Travis) Hall, Marcie (Brandon) Keen, Erica (Mike) Guy and Christopher Nolan Ingram and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 5, from 9am until 10am, with a 10am chapel service, all at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2pm in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel, MS.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 4, 2020