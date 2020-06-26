Marie Keel Cox
1950-2020
Biloxi
Marie Keel Cox, born on November 13, 1950 in Gulfport, MS, to the late Ruth C. (Fentress) Keel and the late Lionel V. Keel, passed away at the age of 69 on June 24, 2020, in Gulfport, Mississippi surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Marie graduated from Gulfport High in 1968. She married Joe S. Cox in 1970 where they started a life's journey of 49 years together. She later went on to obtain her degree in graphic art and worked at Shell Oil Company as the in-house graphic artist. In 1983, she and Joe opened The Letter Box Monogramming Shop in Gulfport. After closing the business in 1988, she changed careers and became a well-known personality behind a poker table in one of the first casinos that opened on the MS Gulf Coast, Casino Magic, Bay St. Louis. Over the next 25 years, she developed many lasting friendships with her co-workers and customers. She retired from Hollywood Casino in 2015. Marie had a passion for shopping and cooking, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
She is survived by her; children, Stephenie Cox Murray (Anthony) and Jay Stevenson Cox (Mariah); brother, Lionel "Nubbins" Keel (Suzanne); sister, LouAnn Lott (Billy); grandchildren, Lindsey Murray; Burklee Cox and Maggie Cox and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 8910 Carl Leggett Road, Gulfport, MS, 39503 on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical staff of Canon Hospice for their great care and loving attention provided to our Gammy. Also, we would like to thank Bubba Lang at Bradford-O'Keefe for his friendship, kindness and support through a very difficult time.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family.
