Marie Inez Parker

1917-2019

St. Martin

Private service will be held for Marie Inez Parker, St. Martin (1917 - 2019) age 102, passed away on Thursday April 4th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Austin Arin Parker; parents, John Fountain Sr. and Octavia Tiblier Fountain and seven siblings. She is survived by her children, Kent Parker of St. Martin and Anne David (Wayne) of St. Martin; Grandchildren - Bryan David (Anun) of St. Martin, Kevin David (Yvonne) of Latimer, Tina David (Brandon) Chicago, Tammy Lopresto of D'lberville, Robin Parker of St. Martin; Great Grandchildren - Lindsey Lopresto of Vancleave, Austin and Jaxon David-West of Chicago.

As a young girl she would get up early to work in the factories and then walk to school. In later years she became a nurse working at the old Biloxi Hospital and later the new Howard Memorial Hospital until retirement. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan who found her love for the game playing for the Speedies as a young girl. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Church her entire life. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was loved by all.

We would like to extend special thanks to her caregiver Carol Redmond, Father Dominic Pham, Chaplain John Landrum, and all of the staff at SADDS Hospice for her great and loving care.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
