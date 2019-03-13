Marilyn Rester Adams



1936 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Julia Marilyn Adams was born May 24, 1936 in Foxworth, Mississippi to James Monroe Rester and Nell Myers Rester and passed away on January 31, 2019 in Gulfport, Mississippi.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 62 years, Joe Dee Adams, Jr. She is survived by two sons: David Adams and wife, Laura, of St. Louis, MO, and Mike Adams of Wilmington, NC; two grandchildren: Kayla Adams of Colorado Springs, CO, and Kevin Adams of Boston, MA; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel Miller and Jonathan Miller of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by two brothers: Jim Rester and wife, Martha, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL and John Rester and wife, Carrie, of Gulfport, MS, and two nieces.



Marilyn was a member of the Heritage Trails Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution, The Georgia Salzburger Society, The Purysburg Preservation Foundation and the Pearl River County Historical Society. She was also a charter member of University Baptist Church in Clear Lake. Beside her love of her family and friends, she had a great love of bible study, genealogy and travel.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, Mississippi with visitation one hour prior to the service.



Memorial donations can be made to: Bridges International Development,



P.O. Box 3795, Broken Arrow, OK 74013-3795 for mission work in Kenya.



Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 13, 2019