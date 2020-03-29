Home

Marilyn Ashmus


1942 - 2020
Marilyn Ashmus Obituary
Marilyn "Mare" Ashmus

1942-2020

D'Iberville, MS

Marilyn "Mare" Ashmus, age 77, of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in D'Iberville, MS.

Mare was born on May 2, 1942 in Chicago, IL. She worked in the banking industry most of her life and was a wonderful daughter, mother, wife, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

She is survived by her loving & sexy husband, Firmin "Fred" Ashmus; children, Mary Skala, Kelly Ciger, Vicki Ciger and Tracy Thompson; grandchildren, Gregg Globke, Taylor and Dylan Skala, and Erin, Emily and John Thompson; siblings, Walter Rajewski; step-daughters, Denise Lockerby, Michele Nickle, and Lisa Moran; step-grandson Josh Lockerby; and loyal dog, Maggie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Katie Rajewski; and her first husband, Donald "Doc" Ciger.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions in memory of Marilyn Ashmus be made to the Oswald Fayard, VFW Post 6731, 4321 West Gay Road, D'Iberville, MS 39540 where she spent much of her time and enjoyed volunteering and cooking for Veterans and members.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Oswald Fayard, VFW Post 6731.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.

Please visit WWW.BOKFH.COM at a later date for completed service information.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
