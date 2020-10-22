Marilyn Y. Lunceford
1936-2020
Biloxi, MS
Marilyn Y. Lunceford, retired Major with the United States Air Force, passed away on September 14, 2020, in Gulfport, Mississippi at the age of 83.
She was born in Fulton, MS and spent much of her childhood living in different states throughout the US with her family. Marilyn graduated from Texas Woman's University with a degree in nursing then later advancing to Nurse Practitioner before joining the Air Force in 1966. Traveling and serving throughout the world, her final assignment before retirement in 1986 was at Keesler AFB. In 1993, her passion for books and reading led her to open "Favorites", a quaint bookstore in Historic Ocean Springs, MS. After many successful years she ended that chapter. In 2016, Marilyn moved into Brookdale Assisted Living in Biloxi where she enjoyed many activities with her new friends.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Ruble and Odelle Lunceford.
She leaves behind a sister, brother in law, 2 nephews, 1 niece and their families. A private military burial is being planned at Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Ave., Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM