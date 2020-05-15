Marilyn Alice Satterfield
Ocean Springs
age 72, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 15, 2020.