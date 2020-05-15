Marilyn Satterfield
Marilyn Alice Satterfield

Ocean Springs

age 72, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. www.riemannfamily.com


Published in The Sun Herald on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
