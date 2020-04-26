|
|
Marilyn N. Viger
Long Beach, Mississippi
Marilyn N. Viger, age 88, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Slidell Memorial Hospital. She was born April 27, 1931 in Boscobel, Wisconsin, daughter of John "Jack" H. and Edna H. (Bell) Kisting. She married John Wesley Viger on February 6, 1954 in Wauzeka, Wisconsin. Marilyn was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and long term resident of Long Beach, Mississippi. She was a secretary at St. Thomas Elementary School and volunteered at Gulfport Memorial Hospital. She is survived by 4 children, Lori May (Sterling) of Harahan, LA, Joni Fahrenholtz (Chris) of Slidell, LA, Brian Viger (Diane) of Kennesaw, GA, and Brent Viger of Kennesaw, GA; 9 grandchildren, Roy Viger (Alisha), Russell Amato (Melissa), Ryan Amato (Sarah), Robert Amato (Lindsay), Christi Lambertson (Reed), Renee Sullivan(Michael), Abigail Viger, Troy Viger, and Brook Viger; 14 great-grandchildren, Tristin, Lily, Jenna, Russell, Scarlett, Audrey, Jude, Levi, Asher, Rhett, Miles, Juliette, Willow, and Jane; one sister-in-law, Delores Kisting of West Bend, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John "Jack" and Edna Kisting; her husband of fourty-five years, John W. Viger; her daughter, Renee Viger; her sister, Lorraine Mochal; and her brother, Robert Kisting. Hers was a gift of love, a miracle of life. She was the glue that bound our family, and her memory will live on in the hearts that loved her. Due to current health restrictions, a private service will be held at Audubon Funeral Home on April 17, 2020 with a burial following at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020