|
|
Marion Onita Mielke Orsi Madson
1927 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Marion Onita Mielke Orsi Madson, a retired Registered Nurse and resident of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on November 23, 1927 in Sheboygan, WI.
After finishing school in Sheboygan, Marion was accepted and graduated in 1949 from Mt. Sinai School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. She joined the Air Force Nursing Corp. Reserve and was called to active duty in 1950. After training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX she was assigned to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA, where she met and married her first husband, James J. Orsi. Marion continued her nursing career as a civilian at Greenville Air Force Base in Greenville, MS after moving there with her family. Upon closure of that base, she transferred to Keesler Air Force Base. Marion retired in 1982 from the Veterans Administration in Gulfport. She continued living in Vancleave with her husband until his death in 1992. In 2001 she met and married Peter Madson.
Marion was preceded in death by her first husband, James J. Orsi; parents, Walter and Alvina Mielke; brother and sister-in-law, William and Margaret Mielke; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Constance Katte; and stepson, Jeff Madson.
She is survived by her second husband, Peter Madson; three daughters, Patricia Krebs, Catherine (Steve) Roberts, and Jo Hollingsworth; stepsons, Marty (Adrienne) Madson, Dan (Sharon) Madson, and Jim (Kim) Madson; stepdaughter, Lindy (David) Johnson; stepdaughter-in-law, Kim Madson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 2004 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kare-In-Home and the staff of Lighthouse Retirement and Assisted Living for the loving care, compassion, and friendship Marion and her family were given.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or Hospice of Light in Pascagoula, MS.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 24, 2019