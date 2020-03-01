|
|
Marion Read Walker, Jr.
1933 ~ 2020
Grandbury, TX, formerly of Gulfport, MS
Marion Read Walker, Jr, 86, died Friday, February 28, 2020 in Granbury, Texas.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Ellen Pearce Walker; his oldest son, Andy Walker (Nicky Lee); his daughter, Rachel Raines (Nickey); his youngest son, Travis Walker (Scott Clark); three grandsons: Read Raines (Alexia Gyure), Pearce Raines and Anthony Walker; his brothers Jesse Walker (Linda) and Sydney Walker; his sisters, Elva Booker and Sally Peterson (Vermon); and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents, Marion and Bessie Walker and his brother, Desmond Walker.
Born and raised in Gulfport, Mississippi, he only left for a few years, once to serve his country as a corporal in the Army, once to put a man on the moon, and later to spend his last years close to his children and grandchildren.
After graduating from Woolmarket High School, he went on to Perkinston Junior College and then to Mississippi State University where he obtained a degree in Dairy Science. While in Junior College, he met his wife, Ellen, and after completing college, they were married in 1956 and moved to New York where he was a Corporal in the Army.
After serving in the Army, he and Ellen moved back to Gulfport where he would teach Math and Coach until being called to be a computer programmer for the Apollo missions. At that time, they moved to Chalmette, Louisiana, where he worked for Boeing until the completion of the moon landings. Marion then moved his family back to his homestead in Gulfport where he continued his career in Computer Programming, but most of all he was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. His devotion to those he knew was exceptional as he was a tremendous influence in many lives.
He loved the Lord and was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2 at 11:30 at First United Methodist Church in Gulfport.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and memories and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Should friends and family desire, contributions in memory of Marion may be made to Mississippi State University or the .
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2020