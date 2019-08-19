|
Marion Wayne Sellers
October 17, 1957- August 16, 2019
Wiggins
Mr. Marion Wayne Sellers, 61, of Wiggins, MS passed away on August 16, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was preceded in death by his father, Haskell Sellers and his daughter, Chelsea Sellers.
He is survived by his wife, Marion Sellers of Wiggins, MS; his children, Tabitha Lee of Wiggins, MS, Ramsey (Summer) Sellers of Wiggins, MS, Cori (Heath) Hutchinson of Mobile, AL, Dena Cox of D'Iberville, MS, Jacy (Brandon) Thompson, Jeffrey (Shelbiegh) Allen of Wiggins, MS, and Jessica (Flynn) Shaw of Sauicer, MS; his mother, Hazel Sellers of Wiggins, MS; his siblings, Keith Sellers of Wiggins, MS, Eugene (Debbie) Sellers of Petal, MS, Patty (David) Tait of Wiggins, MS; and a host of grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, MS followed by burial in Sellers Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 19, 2019