Marion Lane Furr Spivey



March 17, 1939 - March 25, 2019



Sherwood, Arkansas



Marion Lane Furr Spivey, 80 years old, a resident of Sherwood, Arkansas since 1974 died on March 25th, 2019.



Marion Spivey was born in Monticello, Mississippi to Ruth Jane and Laney Ray Furr on March 17th, 1939. She grew up in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and was attending Mississippi State College for Women when she met the love of her life, Stephen Spivey. They were married in 1959 and she lived the life of a military wife until 1979 when he retired from the U.S. Air Force.



She is survived by her daughter Coleta Spivey Richarme (David) of Sherwood and son John Spivey (Dianne) of Hurley, MS. She has 3 grand-daughters: Jessica, Madelyn, and Ashton (all from Mississippi) a grandson Ronnie (Nicki) of Shannon Hills, AR. and 5 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. They travelled after her husband's retirement and she continued to travel after his death, making friends everywhere she went. She had many friends from both her time as a military wife and as a traveler. Marion was a kind and loving mother and grandmother with an adventurous soul who will be missed by all who knew her.



A Memorial Services will be held at 2:00, Saturday March 30 at Ruebel Funeral Home Chapel, 6313 West Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205. Interment will be private on a later date.