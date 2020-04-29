|
|
Maris Rogers Rester
Poplarville, MS
Maris Rogers Rester, 102, of Poplarville, MS, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Gulfport Care Center in Gulfport, MS. Private services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at the Rester Cemetery in Poplarville, MS, with Dr. Rene' Freret and Pastor Walter Pierce, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Rester Cemetery. Hathorn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 601-731-2000
Pallbearers will be John Rester, Jeff Rester, Jackson Rester, Jacob Rester, Garry Wayne Rogers and Terry Rogers.
Mrs. Rester was a devoted wife, diligent homemaker, and loving mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Hickory Spring Missionary Baptist Church since 1940, where she was a key participant in organizing the church Sunday School program, served as church pianist, deacon's wife, Sunday School teacher, and Vacation Bible School teacher as well as assisting in various other ministries of the church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Heber S. Rester; three brothers, J.M. Rogers, William Metro "Pete" Rogers and Eldwin D. Rogers; and one sister, Margie Rogers Taylor.
She is survived by three sons, Darryl Rester (Gayle) of Franklinton, LA; Leslie Rester (Shirley) of Carriere, MS; Dennis Rester (Carolyn) of Longview TX; one daughter, Freda Rester Freret (Rene') of Gulfport, MS; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and one sister, Dona Jean Rogers Forte, Pass Christian, MS.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either Hickory Springs Missionary Baptist Church, Poplarville, MS, or to Bible Education And Missionary Service (BEAMS), Gulfport, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 29, 2020