Marjorie "Marge" Martell Balius
1923-2019
D'Iberville, MS
Marjorie "Marge" Martell Balius of D'Iberville, MS went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2019, after a beautifully fulfilled life of 96 years. Born on January 5, 1923 in Worcester, Massachusetts to the late Arthur and Ellen Martell, she is survived by her devoted husband of 73 years, Albert G. Balius, Jr. and one sister, Patricia Kirk of New Mexico. Marge and Albert were married on May 15, 1946 and were long-time residents of Biloxi, MS. Marge was a loving mother to her children, Andrew A. Balius (Cheryl), Scott Balius (Judy), and Elizabeth B. Norman (Scott). She was extremely proud of her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Hastings Balius, sister, Norma Peterson, and daughter-in-law, Andrea S. Balius (Andrew).
Marge received a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and Institutional Management from Mary Washington College. She worked as Assistant Chief of Dietetic Services at the V.A. Medical Center in Biloxi and Gulfport. She retired in 1983 after many years of service to the V.A.
Marge was an active member of P.E.O. Chapter D in Biloxi. She was formerly a member of Acacia and Miramar Garden Clubs. She was also a member of the American Dietetic Association and the Mississippi Dietetic Association.
Marge and Albert were charter members of Beauvoir United Methodist Church, where they faithfully attended services for many years.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends are invited to visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow immediately at Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS 39531.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019