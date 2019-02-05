|
|
Marjorie (Turner) Graves
July 25, 1922-February 2, 2019
Slidell
Marjorie T. Graves, age 96 formerly of Long Beach passed away February
2, 2019 at Park Provence Assisted Living in Slidell, Louisiana. She was
born July 25, 1922, in Lamar, SC to Dr. Lowry Lonzo and Willie Gordon
Turner. She married Albert Ross Graves, Jr. in 1947.
Marjorie graduated from Draughan's Business College and Columbia Bible
College in Columbia, SC. She also attended Ashville Teachers College and
the University of South Carolina.
She taught high school in Norway, SC and was also executive secretary to
the Director of Nurses at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, MS.
Marjorie was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and PEO Sorority. She
was very active and took many leadership roles including being president of
Lake Garden Club, Anola Club, and Eastlawn PTA in Pascagoula, MS;
president of Denmark SC Garden Club, and president of the Mississippi
Gulf Coast Newcomer's Club who awarded her a lifetime membership in
1998.
She is survived by three children, Darr Fred (Nancy) Sullivan, Jr. of Pass
Christian, MS, Ann Graves Davis of Slidell, LA, and Albert Ross (Barbara)
Graves, III of Slidell, LA; three grandchildren, Darr Fred (Kelly) Sullivan,
III, Andrew R. Graves, and Matthew G. (Paulina) Graves; three great
grandchildren, Randy and Logan Sullivan and Alexis Brumbaugh. Her
husband, two brothers, and one grandson preceded her in death.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 5, 2019