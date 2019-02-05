Home

Marjorie (Turner) Graves

July 25, 1922-February 2, 2019

Slidell

Marjorie T. Graves, age 96 formerly of Long Beach passed away February

2, 2019 at Park Provence Assisted Living in Slidell, Louisiana. She was

born July 25, 1922, in Lamar, SC to Dr. Lowry Lonzo and Willie Gordon

Turner. She married Albert Ross Graves, Jr. in 1947.

Marjorie graduated from Draughan's Business College and Columbia Bible

College in Columbia, SC. She also attended Ashville Teachers College and

the University of South Carolina.

She taught high school in Norway, SC and was also executive secretary to

the Director of Nurses at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, MS.

Marjorie was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and PEO Sorority. She

was very active and took many leadership roles including being president of

Lake Garden Club, Anola Club, and Eastlawn PTA in Pascagoula, MS;

president of Denmark SC Garden Club, and president of the Mississippi

Gulf Coast Newcomer's Club who awarded her a lifetime membership in

1998.

She is survived by three children, Darr Fred (Nancy) Sullivan, Jr. of Pass

Christian, MS, Ann Graves Davis of Slidell, LA, and Albert Ross (Barbara)

Graves, III of Slidell, LA; three grandchildren, Darr Fred (Kelly) Sullivan,

III, Andrew R. Graves, and Matthew G. (Paulina) Graves; three great

grandchildren, Randy and Logan Sullivan and Alexis Brumbaugh. Her

husband, two brothers, and one grandson preceded her in death.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 5, 2019
