Marjorie (Turner) Graves



July 25, 1922-February 2, 2019



Slidell



Marjorie T. Graves, age 96 formerly of Long Beach passed away February



2, 2019 at Park Provence Assisted Living in Slidell, Louisiana. She was



born July 25, 1922, in Lamar, SC to Dr. Lowry Lonzo and Willie Gordon



Turner. She married Albert Ross Graves, Jr. in 1947.



Marjorie graduated from Draughan's Business College and Columbia Bible



College in Columbia, SC. She also attended Ashville Teachers College and



the University of South Carolina.



She taught high school in Norway, SC and was also executive secretary to



the Director of Nurses at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, MS.



Marjorie was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and PEO Sorority. She



was very active and took many leadership roles including being president of



Lake Garden Club, Anola Club, and Eastlawn PTA in Pascagoula, MS;



president of Denmark SC Garden Club, and president of the Mississippi



Gulf Coast Newcomer's Club who awarded her a lifetime membership in



1998.



She is survived by three children, Darr Fred (Nancy) Sullivan, Jr. of Pass



Christian, MS, Ann Graves Davis of Slidell, LA, and Albert Ross (Barbara)



Graves, III of Slidell, LA; three grandchildren, Darr Fred (Kelly) Sullivan,



III, Andrew R. Graves, and Matthew G. (Paulina) Graves; three great



grandchildren, Randy and Logan Sullivan and Alexis Brumbaugh. Her



husband, two brothers, and one grandson preceded her in death.



A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary