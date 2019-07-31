|
|
Mrs. Marjorie Moreland Ratcliff
1931-2019
Gulfport. MS
Mrs. Marjorie Moreland Ratcliff, of Gulfport, MS passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1931 in Wilson, North Carolina. She worked at the Broadwater Beach Trophy Lounge as a bartender for 19 years. She loved to cook, shop, entertain friends and family and go to the casinos. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Mrs. Ratcliff was preceded in death by her parents, Steven Deans and Nannie Carr Deans; spouse, Sidney Ratcliff; and 11 siblings.
Survivors include her children, Cynthia Schofield, Theresa Moreland, and Sandra Hutchinson; step-children John Ratcliff, Cathy Aguirre, and Mark Ratcliff.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Gulfport Memorial Hospital, Gulfport Care Rehab, Encompass Rehab, and St. Joseph Hospice. They would also like to thank long-time family friend Tom Tandler.
Visitation will be held at the Pass Road Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 31, 2019