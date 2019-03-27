Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's By the Sea
1909 15th St.
Gulfport, MS
Marjorie Jane Richards

September 4,1935 - March 21, 2019

GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI

Marjorie was a district manager at the Sun Herald for 35 years, served in the Waves female Navy in 1953 for four years. She specialized in public relations and communications, her favorite hobbies where cooking, painting and enjoying family & friends.

Mrs. Richards was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roger Ray Richards Senior, brothers Hank and James Spangler.

She is survived by two sons, Roger Ray Richards Junior and John Richards.

Grandchildren: Ryan Ray Richards, Jennifer Martin, Stewart Harris and Shannon Harris.

Great grandchildren; Stephani , Madison, Layton and Trey.

Siblings; Carolyn Grossman, Philip (sue) Spangler, John (Linda) Spangler, Donald (Judy) Spangler, Susan (Don) Fair, Darrell (Faye) Spangler, Edward Spangler, Dan (Susan) Spangler. 58 nieces and nephews.

Special friends: Ruby Threadgill and Cheryl Munoz.

She was a loving mother and grandmother,who always had kind words for anyone who crossed her path. Her smile always radiated love and joy to all. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family request with gratitude that memorial contributions be made in Marjorie honor to St. Peters by The Sea "Episcopal youth group."

Celebration of life will be healed on March 28, 2019 time 11:00 am

At St. Peter's By the Sea

1909 15th St. Gulfport, Mississippi 39501
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
