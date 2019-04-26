|
Mrs. Marjorie Marion Shoemaker
1930-2019
Biloxi
Mrs. Marjorie Marion Shoemaker, age 88, of Biloxi, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Mrs. Shoemaker was a native and a lifelong resident of Biloxi. She retired from Civil Service at Keesler Air Force Base. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She was the 1981 Queen of the Young Matron's Carnival Association and was a member of L'Bonheur Ladies Club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, James T. Shoemaker, Sr.; daughter, Vicki (Roscoe) Wilkerson; son, Jimmie Shoemaker; three grandchildren, Brett (Meredith) Shoemaker, Eric (Christina) Shoemaker, and Adrienne Wilkerson; 2 great granddaughters, Acelyn and Chloe; and her puppy, Bopsey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10am at St. Michael Catholic Church. Friends may visit one hour prior. Burial will be held at a later date.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2019