

Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
King Bee Road
Perkinston, MS
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
King Bee Road
Perkinston, MS
More Obituaries for Mark Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Dennis Hinton


1956 - 2019
Mark Dennis Hinton Obituary
Mark D. Hinton

1956-2019

Perkinston

Mr. Mark D. Hinton, 63, of Perkinston passed away August 30, 2019 at his residence. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, a United States Marine Veteran and work for Mississippi Power Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda Hinton; parents, Oscar and Robbie Mae Hinton and step father, Carl Evans.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Smaistrla of Perkinston; one sister, Terry Sewell of Richton and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Chappell Hill Cemetery in Petal. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Big Level Community. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
