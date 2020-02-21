|
|
Mark A. Guy
1966 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Mark A. Guy, age 53 was welcomed into the arms of God on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by family.
Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Allen L. and Christine O. Guy and his maternal grandparents, Gaston B. and Edith A. Pipkin.
He is survived by his son, Christopher (Kayla) Guy, daughter, Brooke Guy, son, Blake Guy, and daughter, Kimberly Guy; his parents, Donnie and Ivorine Guy; brothers, Michael (Erica) Guy, and Brent Guy; grandson, Caiden Guy; his fiance', Lazonia P. Allen; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a great niece and nephew.
The funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport with visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be at 3:30 pm at Pipkins Cemetery in Leaf, MS,
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer a donation be made in his honor to .
Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020