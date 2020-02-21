The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:30 PM
Pipkins Cemetery
Leaf, MS
View Map

Mark Guy


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Guy Obituary
Mark A. Guy

1966 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Mark A. Guy, age 53 was welcomed into the arms of God on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by family.

Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Allen L. and Christine O. Guy and his maternal grandparents, Gaston B. and Edith A. Pipkin.

He is survived by his son, Christopher (Kayla) Guy, daughter, Brooke Guy, son, Blake Guy, and daughter, Kimberly Guy; his parents, Donnie and Ivorine Guy; brothers, Michael (Erica) Guy, and Brent Guy; grandson, Caiden Guy; his fiance', Lazonia P. Allen; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a great niece and nephew.

The funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport with visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be at 3:30 pm at Pipkins Cemetery in Leaf, MS,

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer a donation be made in his honor to .

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now