Dr. Mark Edward Jensen



1950 ~ 2019



Diamondhead



Dr. Mark Jensen, DDS, age 69, passed away at his home in Diamondhead, Mississippi on July 11th, 2019 after having fought a long, valiant battle against cancer and numerous medical issues.



Dr. Jensen held a B.S. in Biological Science from Illinois State University, an M.S. in Plant Physiology from the University of Minnesota and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Minnesota. At the University of Minnesota, he also completed a 3-year post-doctoral program in Cariology and obtained a Ph.D. in Oral Biology. He served on the faculty of the Universities of Minnesota and Iowa dental schools in teaching positions and in conducting research until 1990.



During his career Dr. Jensen published over 200 peer reviewed articles and book chapters on dental materials and research and had been awarded numerous federal and private grant monies for research. Dr. Jensen gave many scientific presentations and continuing dental education programs throughout the US as well as in Australia, New Zealand, The Netherlands, France, Hungary, Norway, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom. He developed and held a patent on the resin-bonded porcelain crown and continued to maintain a special interest in esthetic and cosmetic dentistry as well as cariology and preventive dentistry.



Dr. Jensen was Board Certified by and was a board member of the American Board of General Dentistry, was a Fellow in the Academy of Dental Materials, a member of the American College of Forensic Examiners, a member of the Mississippi Dental Association, the American Dental Association, a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, an evaluator with the Esthetic Dental Research Group, an editorial board member of Reality, an editorial board member of the American Journal of Dentistry and the Journal of Clinical Dental Research, a diplomat of the American Board of Forensic Dentistry, and was a lifetime diplomat of the American Board of Forensic Examiners.



Dr. Jensen moved to Diamondhead MS from North Oaks, Minnesota in 2005 and continued in private general dentistry practice until being appointed Professor and Chairman of the Department of General Dentistry at University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis, TN in 2015, during which time he received the prestigious Thomas Hinman Award for Excellence in Education. He was a member of the Greater Gulfport Dental Society and the Mississippi Dental Association. Dr. Jensen was most recently named Director of the Planned Internationally Educated Dentists' Program and to serve in furthering the academic mission of the School of Dentistry at LSU in New Orleans.



Until his death, Dr. Jensen maintained his passion for teaching and mentoring students, in touching the lives of many through his joy and compassion and in helping people in all ways… perhaps most importantly by graciously donating his time and expansive expertise to persons in need of dental services. He was an Eagle Scout, an accomplished potter, a lover of music and a lover of animals. He was an honorary lifetime member of the SPCA of Diamondhead.



He left for Heaven in the arms of his beloved, devoted wife Stephanie. Besides Stephanie, he is survived by his brother, Keith Jensen (wife Jan); his step-son John L. Norris (companion, Melinda); his step-daughter, Brittany Byrd (Tony); his granddaughters, Addison and Peyton Byrd; and Sisters- in- Law, Melanie Smith, Bethanie Drake (husband Bruce); his brother- in- law, Greg Jacobs; several nieces and nephews and many, many dear friends who will miss him terribly.



The Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday July 27th at Diamondhead Community Church, 5301 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead MS 39525, with a visitation from 12:30 until the service. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle in Diamondhead.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA of Diamond at P.O. Box 6481, Diamondhead, MS 39525, to the veterans and first responder's fund: Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org , or the .



