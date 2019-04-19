|
|
Mark "Paw Paw" Wayne Johnson
1953 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Mark "Paw Paw" Wayne Johnson, age 65, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Mr. Johnson was the owner of Downtown Service Center in Gulfport. A true family man, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His friends were "family", and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Spears; parents, Doris Allyne Pugh Johnson and Frank "Buddy" Johnson; sister, Sheila Posey; and brother, Michael Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deborah Hudson Johnson; children, Freida Pittman (Ricky), Lora Hover, Angel Singley (Jamie), Shawna Spettel (Alan), Emily Smith (Porkchop), Jamie Morton, Shannon Johnson (Candy), and Fred Johnson (Alexandria); siblings, Johnny Johnson, Teena Holderfield, Jodi Faulkner, and Denise Johnson; 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
A reception will be held following the services in the funeral home's Reception Center.
Burial will be Monday at Allen Cemetery.
Memories and pictures may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 19, 2019