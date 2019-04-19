Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Johnson


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Johnson Obituary
Mark "Paw Paw" Wayne Johnson

1953 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Mark "Paw Paw" Wayne Johnson, age 65, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Mr. Johnson was the owner of Downtown Service Center in Gulfport. A true family man, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His friends were "family", and he will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his son, James Spears; parents, Doris Allyne Pugh Johnson and Frank "Buddy" Johnson; sister, Sheila Posey; and brother, Michael Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deborah Hudson Johnson; children, Freida Pittman (Ricky), Lora Hover, Angel Singley (Jamie), Shawna Spettel (Alan), Emily Smith (Porkchop), Jamie Morton, Shannon Johnson (Candy), and Fred Johnson (Alexandria); siblings, Johnny Johnson, Teena Holderfield, Jodi Faulkner, and Denise Johnson; 17 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be held one hour prior.

A reception will be held following the services in the funeral home's Reception Center.

Burial will be Monday at Allen Cemetery.

Memories and pictures may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now