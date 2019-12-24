|
|
Mark Gregory Ohman
McHenry, MS
Retired Law Enforcement Officer and Army and Air Force Veteran, Mark Gregory Ohman, a loyal friend to all who devoted his life to the service of others, died on Thursday, December 19th in Long Beach, Mississippi. He was 68.
It was Mark's redeeming gift of humility that yielded his distinctive outlook on life and the power of seeing the best in everyone. Justice, loyalty, and respect for others were qualities instilled in him at a young age which continued to be reaffirmed throughout his life. Mark was born in New Orleans; the youngest of three boys of John Francis Ohman, Vice-President of Engineering for Lykes Brothers Steamship Company, and Buddy (McDaniel) Ohman. He attended boarding school at St. Stanislaus, where he fell in love with the Mississippi Gulf Coast and spending time near the water. After high school, he served as a Green Beret in Company D, 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group-Airborne in the United States Army. In 1971, he joined the United States Air Force Reserve where he served for over 35 years. He was a Flight Chief and Senior Combat Arms, Senior Professional Military Training Instructor for the 403rd Security Forces Squadron, administering training to over 3,000 military members annually at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi. He also served multiple tours of active duty.
Throughout his military career, Mark also served as a full-time law enforcement officer. He honorably served the people as a Hancock County Deputy Sheriff, Chief Investigator for the University of So. Alabama, Senior Enforcement Agent with the MS State Department of Revenue, Assistant Chief of Police for Bay St. Louis, and for the Gulfport Police Department, where he rose to the rank of Commander of Operations, overseeing the Divisions of Criminal Investigations, Narcotics, Patrol, Traffic, Airport, K-9, Street Crime, and SWAT. After 28 years of law enforcement service, he retired from Gulfport Police Department in 2006. Shortly thereafter, he retired honorably from the U.S. Air Force Reserve in 2007. But Mark was not done. He served an additional seven years as an Executive Mentor for the U.S. State Department and then the Department of Defense, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau in Kabul, Afghanistan with the Ministry of Interior. On his death, he was employed with the Ochsner Medical Center Security Force with assignments throughout the coast with primary duties at Bay St. Louis, where he enjoyed the friendships and brotherhood of working with retired officers from the area.
When not working, Mark relished trips to Ballyvaughn, Ireland, with his wife who he affectionately called, Maggie. He also fell in love with the Pacific Northwest over extended visits, where he naturally made many friends. He tirelessly devoted his energy and effort to encourage the success of others, most notably his son, Jake, and his grandchildren, Nick and Ava who lovingly called him Punkie.
Mark received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University in 1981, and later his Master's degree from The University of Southern Mississippi, a legacy he was proud to share with his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. He also attended advanced courses at the Command College at the University of Louisville, Southern Police Institute.
Mark is survived by his wife of 20 years, Margaret (Davis) of McHenry. He is survived by his son, Jake Ohman (Kimberly) of Portland, Oregon. He is survived by his step-son Josh Fort, grandchildren Nick and Ava Fort, and mother-in-law, Doris Davis. Brothers John Ohman (Katharine) of Bay St. Louis, and Dr. Erik Ohman (Debie) of Parker, Colorado, and a host of nieces and nephews will miss his kind, comforting presence and his legendary storytelling ability. Mark was a gentle warrior. A man of faith and fervent prayer, he trusted in the wisdom and salvation of God. We wish him peace in his last great adventure.
Friends and relatives are invited to join in the celebration of Mark's life on Friday, December 27th at First United Methodist Church in Gulfport. Visitation will begin at 9:30am, with a service at 12:00pm. Procession will follow to Live Oak Cemetery in Pass Christian.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 24, 2019