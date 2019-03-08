Mark Lyle Powell



1943-2019



Gulfport



Mark Lyle Powell, age 76, passed away at his home in Gulfport, MS, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born March 1, 1943 in Jefferson, Iowa to Lyle Powell and Mary (McClellan) Powell. Mark was raised on a farm in Yale, Iowa with his brother, Jack and his sister, Jean. He graduated from Yale High School in 1961.



Mark moved to California, where he enlisted in the Navy as a Corpsman. He served in Vietnam and while attached to the 1st Marine's Regiment, earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and a Purple Heart. After returning home, he married Janet (Peterson) and moved to Michigan to work as a loan officer, where his son Jack was born. Mark worked as General Manager at Harold Zeigler Ford in Lowell, where he married Nancy (Falzone) and helped raise her sons, Brad and Jeff Dehem. He moved to Perry, Georgia to pursue his dream of owning a car dealership. Mark ended his career with Utility Service Company, which led him to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where he continued to live in his retirement.



Mark married Peggy Henderson in July of 2014, with whom he spent his final years in love and companionship. Mark made many special and life-long friends. He enjoyed time at the Ocean Springs Yacht Club and service as a Rotarian. He appreciated classic Mustangs, great food, boating, and spending time with his grandchildren.



Mark is survived by his wife, Peggy; step-daughter, Lauren (Jay) Sullivan; step-grandchildren, Cooper and Piper; son, Jack (Maureen) Powell; grandchildren, Thomas and Ryan Powell; his sister, Jean (Roger) Olson; nephews, Erik and Nils; and many cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jack.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, March 11, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport, with a visitation for family and friends from 11:00 AM until the service. Burial services will immediately follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery. A celebration of Mark's life will follow at Ocean Springs Yacht Club.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org).



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019