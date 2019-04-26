The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Marlene Dobson Obituary
Marlene Catherine Dobson

1932-2019

D'Iberville

Marlene Catherine Dobson, age 86 of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Marlene was a native of Biloxi and a longtime resident of D'Iberville. She was a graduate of D'Iberville High School.

Mrs. Dobson is preceded in death by her parents, Orey and Irene Krohn; her loving husband, Albert L. Dobson; and her siblings Wayne and Kirby Krohn.

She is survived by her sibling, Orey Lee (Janet) Krohn; her children, Dennis (Lisa) Dobson, Kathy (Larry) Walters, Mike (Cindy) Dobson, Sarah (Robert) Olier, Randy Dobson, Tammy (Tony) Harris, and Molly "Peanut" (John) Brand; her 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 am and the funeral service will start at 11 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 all at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the White Plains Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
