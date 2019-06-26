Reverend Marlyn C. Krob



1931-2019



Ocean Springs



Reverend Marlyn C. Krob, age 87, was called home to be with his best friend Jesus on June 24, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and many wonderful friends. His life was a life well lived in serving his Lord and savior Jesus Christ.



Marlyn was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Amanda Krob of Eagle Point, OR; his brother, Lowell Krob of Pullup, WA; his sister, Barbara Burns of Eagle Point, OR: and his 4 great-grandchildren, Eli Bates, Boston Bates, Amelia Coroy, and Zoe Seymour.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Parmilee; his 4 children, Karen (Robert) Hicks of Humansville, MO, Barbara (Jerry) Seymour of Cumming, GA, Marla (John ) Coroy of Ocean Springs, MS, and Jeff (Kathy) Krob of Snow Hill, MD; his 8 grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) Bates of Humansville, MO, Amanda (Craig) Bellisario of Worchester, MA, Jonathan (Mandy) Seymour of Greer, SC, Maj. Ryan (Katie) Seymour of Great Falls, MT, Michael (Amanda) Coroy of Biloxi, MS, David (Chi) Coroy of Ocean Springs, MS, Matthew Brooks and Melissa Brooks both of Snow Hill, MD; 10 Great-Grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relations including a multitude of Spiritual children.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. A celebration of "life well lived" will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Center Pointe Church, 6201 Hwy 57, Ocean Springs, MS. For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teen Challenge of Mississippi, P.O. Box 188, Poplarville, MS 39470, please mark them as Freedom Funds.



For full obituary and to view and sign register book go to www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary