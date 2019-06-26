The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Center Pointe Church
6201 Hwy 57
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlyn Krob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlyn Krob

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlyn Krob Obituary
Reverend Marlyn C. Krob

1931-2019

Ocean Springs

Reverend Marlyn C. Krob, age 87, was called home to be with his best friend Jesus on June 24, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and many wonderful friends. His life was a life well lived in serving his Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

Marlyn was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Amanda Krob of Eagle Point, OR; his brother, Lowell Krob of Pullup, WA; his sister, Barbara Burns of Eagle Point, OR: and his 4 great-grandchildren, Eli Bates, Boston Bates, Amelia Coroy, and Zoe Seymour.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Parmilee; his 4 children, Karen (Robert) Hicks of Humansville, MO, Barbara (Jerry) Seymour of Cumming, GA, Marla (John ) Coroy of Ocean Springs, MS, and Jeff (Kathy) Krob of Snow Hill, MD; his 8 grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) Bates of Humansville, MO, Amanda (Craig) Bellisario of Worchester, MA, Jonathan (Mandy) Seymour of Greer, SC, Maj. Ryan (Katie) Seymour of Great Falls, MT, Michael (Amanda) Coroy of Biloxi, MS, David (Chi) Coroy of Ocean Springs, MS, Matthew Brooks and Melissa Brooks both of Snow Hill, MD; 10 Great-Grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relations including a multitude of Spiritual children.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. A celebration of "life well lived" will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Center Pointe Church, 6201 Hwy 57, Ocean Springs, MS. For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teen Challenge of Mississippi, P.O. Box 188, Poplarville, MS 39470, please mark them as Freedom Funds.

For full obituary and to view and sign register book go to www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now