Marlyn Rita Reaux



July 31, 1935-Feb. 27, 2019



D'Iberville



Marlyn Rita (Fournier) Reaux, age 83, a lifelong resident of D'Iberville passed away on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Marlyn was born on July 31, 1935 in Biloxi, Ms to Benny and Velma Fournier. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1953. In 1954 she married the love of her life, Jeral Reaux a young man from Point Cadet in the old Sacred Heart Church in D'Iberville. The couple settled down in D'Iberville and together raised 5 children. Marlyn enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing, watching her girls play softball, playing cards on the weekends, She loved the T.O.P.S Club, playing Bunko and going to the casinos with her best friend, Betty June Seymour and watching the Saints. (She was a charter member of the Who-Dat Nation). Marlyn was also a accomplished seamstress and famous for her Christmas gumbo and corn bread dressing. She was a kind and generous person, always ready to help anyone in need. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will always be remembered by all who love her. In addition to being a homemaker for her family, Marlyn worked at Dejean shrimp factory, T,G & Y and Flec Manufacturing Co. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville. Marlyn was preceded in death by her parents; Benny and Velma Fournier, her husband Jeral John Reaux, Sr., a brother Ronald Fournier, nephew Jerry Fournier, Jr, and great nephew George Grimmer, IV. Survivors include her brothers, Gerald (Peggy) Fournier, B.G. (Rubi) Fournier and sister in law Barbara Fournier; children, Patricia (Pat) Mitchell, Julie (Ernie) Huffine, Johnny (Ellen) Reaux, Jeanne Reaux, and Mark Reaux; grandchildren, Dave (Darcy) Osborne, Patrick (Ashley) Mitchell, Rhonda Mitchell, Michael Osborne, Lisa (Chris) Gumaer, Brandon Reaux, Larry Reaux, Timmy Reaux, Elisabeth Reaux, and Joshua Reaux; great grandchildren, Caleb Osborne, Evan Osborne, Brody Osborne, Alexandra Gumaer, Laurel Mitchell, Anna Gumaer and Brooks Mitchell as well many other nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Monday, March 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville. Visitation will be at the church from 9 am until Mass time. Burial will be at Quave Cemete



ry in D'Iberville next to her husband. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to care givers Mark Reaux, Darcy Osborne and the exceptional Kare in Home staff, especially Tracy, Brittney, Sheila, Naomi and Justin. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to .