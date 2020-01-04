|
Marlys Lynn Findley Drake
1932 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Marlys Lynn Findley Drake, age 87, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Sunplex Acute Care Center in Ocean Springs.
Marlys was born and raised on a country farm near Linn Grove, IA. She married Jim Drake on April 1, 1951 during an Iowa blizzard. They made their home in Storm Lake, IA for many years. She enjoyed fishing and camping along the lakeside. In 1982 they moved to Ocean Springs, MS where Jim established a chiropractic office. Marlys spent many days fishing in Biloxi Bay and pursuing her passion for woodworking and oil painting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Drake; her parents, Raymond and Thelma Findley; an infant daughter, Pamela Sue; her brother, Donald Dean Findley; and her sisters, Bonnie Wilson, Shirley Jessen, Jannica Rath and Joan Post.
Survivors include her three daughters, Rebecca Sanchez, Patricia Salter and Vicki Barbero; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private service.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 4, 2020