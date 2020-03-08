|
|
Marsha Saucier Barlow
1971-2020
Gulfport
Marsha Saucier Barlow, age 49 departed this life for her heavenly home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence in Gulfport. She graduated from Harrison Central High and she earned her BSN and her MSN from William Carey University. She worked at the Gulfport VA, School Nurse for Harrison County Schools, a nurse educator at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and she was a nursing instructor at MGCC and she was currently employed by Ascend Learning Center. Marsha was a kind loving soul. She motivated nursing students and her church children. She was a beautiful person inside and out and always had a loving smile for everyone.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herschel Saucier.
She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Cameron Saucier of Gulfport and her precious dog, Beijing.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00AM until 1:30PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A funeral service will be held at 1:30PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. A burial will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2020