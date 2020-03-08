Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800

Marsha Barlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha Barlow Obituary
Marsha Saucier Barlow

1971-2020

Gulfport

Marsha Saucier Barlow, age 49 departed this life for her heavenly home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence in Gulfport. She graduated from Harrison Central High and she earned her BSN and her MSN from William Carey University. She worked at the Gulfport VA, School Nurse for Harrison County Schools, a nurse educator at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and she was a nursing instructor at MGCC and she was currently employed by Ascend Learning Center. Marsha was a kind loving soul. She motivated nursing students and her church children. She was a beautiful person inside and out and always had a loving smile for everyone.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herschel Saucier.

She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Cameron Saucier of Gulfport and her precious dog, Beijing.

A visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00AM until 1:30PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A funeral service will be held at 1:30PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. A burial will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -