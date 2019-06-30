Marshall Brewster Heffner



1925 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Mr. Marshall Brewster Heffner, age 93, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed this life peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019.



Mr. Heffner was a lifelong resident of the coast since arriving with his family from Tulsa, OK (birthplace) in 1942. At the age of 17 he entered the Merchant Marines and served throughout WWII primarily in the North Atlantic. Upon the return from his wartime service into civilian life, he enrolled at LSU/Baton Rouge to graduate in 1950 with a BS Degree in Commerce. He entered in the US Air Force as a Captain serving his country as a pilot. He retired in 1970 after meritorious service at the rank of Major. Mr. Heffner immediately enrolled at (then) MGCJC Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College to become a certified draftsman and surveyor. His next career was to be associated with an architecture firm in Pascagoula. In the early 1970's Marshall was employed by the OS Public Schools System as an attendance director and the Transportation Director (School Bus). Retiring after 20 years as a faithful civil servant of Mississippi in the mid-1990's, Mr. Heffner began to enjoy his senior years in the leisure of boat ownership.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Haskins (Brewster) Heffner, father, Oscar Everett Heffner Sr, wife of 42 years, Georgia Nell (Broome) Heffner, brother, O.E. Heffner Jr, son, Mark Alan Heffner, sister-in-law, Lucille (Fayard) Heffner and his grandparents, whose names are not remembered by his living relatives.



Survivors include his niece, Cindy Heffner Clary, son-in-law, Todd Leach, the extended family of Wylie Thomas Broome Sr and Dovie (Haddox) Broome, including scores of others throughout the Fountain, Lamas, Knecht, and Rivers families and his son, Brian Keith Heffner.



There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Ocean Springs. Family, friends and former co-workers are invited to attend. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington D.C. 20090-6231 or The Salvation Army, 575 Division Street, Biloxi, MS 39530. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on June 30, 2019