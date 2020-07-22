Marshall Ronnie Sims
Gulfport
Marshall Ronnie Sims, 72, of Gulfport, Mississippi, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wayne General Hospital in Waynesboro, Mississippi. He was born Monday, November 24, 1947, in Jasper County.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs. Graveside Services will follow at 3:00 PM at Antioch Cemetery. Bro. John McCay will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements. (601) 764-2181
Ronnie retired from Northrop Grumman Ship Systems in Pascagoula, MS after 34 years. He was a proud graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and an avid football fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Swartzfager Sims; parents, Marshall Ray Sims and Castiel Sims Moffett; niece, Tracy Carole Kersh and great-great niece, Shaylene Rae Gatlin.
Survivors include his son, Michael "Tony" Sims (Olivia); grandchildren, Jacob Marshall Sims and Samantha Carole Sims; sisters, Pamela Ruffin (Ricky) and Donna Sims; nephew, Jason Ray Anderson (Penny); great niece, Caitlyn Gatlin (Grant); great-great nephew, Niall Ray Gatlin; sister-in-law, Lynn Kersh (John).
Pallbearers will be Jacob Marshall Sims, Grant Gatlin, Ricky Ruffin, Graham Taylor, Joseph Sims, and Carter Sims.
