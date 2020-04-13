|
|
Martha DeLoach Clippinger
July 22, 1931 ~ April 9, 2020
Gulfport
Martha DeLoach Clippinger, age 88, of Gulfport, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Martha was an active member of First Baptist Church, Gulfport where she used her witness to minister to children, youth and adults alike. She participated in various civic organizations along the coast, from gardening, to fine arts and historical preservation. She also shared her love of cooking with friends and family by compiling her favorite recipes and publishing them as a "Southern Legacies" that was completed in 2019.
In Martha's own words, "I know what God's heart is like. It is shade from the merciless heat of the day. It is comfort for the hurting human heart. It is beauty in the midst of desolation. It is quiet within deafening noise. It is hope, which rises at dawn and labors 'til the task if done." Her prayer was that she would leave to all a legacy of hope and love.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David Clippinger; her daughter, Laurie Clippinger Brinkley; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Brinkley; her son-in-law, Leroy Thompson; her brother, Water Marion DeLoach and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wul DeLoach.
Martha is survived by her two daughters, Tracy Clippinger Chapman (Ray) of Oxford, MS, and Courtney Clippinger Thompson of Gulfport; her 6 grandchildren, Audra Brinkley of Atlanta, Whitney Marshall (Sean) of Austin, TX, Michael Barnett (Anna Claire) of Alexandria, VA, Jeremy Thompson (Hillary) of Gulfport; and Nick Thompson (Amanda) of D'Iberville; 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Kare-In-Home Home Health and Hospice for their care and compassion of Martha.
Due to the current COVID 19 outbreak, there will be no services scheduled at this time. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family, and online condolences and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 13, 2020