|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs,, MS
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs,, MS
Martha Fisher Obituary
Martha "Sue" Fisher

1928 - 2019

Vancleave

Martha "Sue" Hillman Fisher, age 91, passed from her earthly home to join her Heavenly Father on August 10, 2019 at her home in Vancleave, MS.

Mrs. Fisher was born in Fordyce, Arkansas. During WWII she moved with her family to San Francisco, CA. During her time in California she worked at Wells Fargo Bank as a teller. While living in California she met and married her husband of 70 years, Bruce W. Fisher. Following their marriage, they moved to Mississippi, where she received her Associate's Degree graduating with Honors from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. She later worked as a bookkeeper at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College until her retirement. She was a member of Vancleave Baptist Church.

Mrs. Fisher was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin B. Fisher; and her parents, George and Bessie Hillman of Fordyce, Arkansas.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Bruce W. Fisher; two daughters, Rhonda Fisher and Rachel Fisher; three grandsons, Charles Aaron Hood, Joshua B. Fisher and Mathew Fisher; and one great-grandson, Jaiden Redding.

Services for Mrs. Fisher will be held at the First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs, MS on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Visitation will be from 10am – 11am, with the funeral to follow at 11am. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs, MS. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
