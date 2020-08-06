Martha Fountain

Mrs. Martha F. Fountain
1942 ~ 2020
D'Iberville
Mrs. Martha F. Fountain, age 77 of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.
Mrs. Fountain was a native of Biloxi where she worked several jobs, but her greatest joy was working in the childcare field, which she did for many years. Her love for children always showed through her kind heart and soothing smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry J. Fountain, Sr.; her parents, Charles Davis and Margaret Beaugez Fayard; her sister, Mary Ellen Fayard; her brothers, Mark Joseph, Charles David and Michael Garth Fayard.
Mrs. Fountain's survivors include her daughter, Sonya (Kenny) Miller; her sons, Larry J. (Darlene Cook) Fountain, Jr., William (Terri) Fountain and Shane P. Fountain; her grandchildren, Heather, Marissa, Nathan, Nicole, Nicholas, Justin and Angelina; her great-grandchildren, Autumn, Nadia, Kya, Jéan, Alexander and Eleanore; her sisters, Nadine McCormick and Cheryl Fayard; and her brother, Paul Henry Fayard.
Private services will be held for the family and live streamed on Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home's Facebook page for those unable to attend.
