|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Biloxi., MS
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
Sister Martha Milner


1944 - 2019
Sister Martha Milner Obituary
Sister Martha Milner

1944 ~ 2019

St. Louis, MO

A Mississippi native and longtime resident, Sister Martha Milner, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. A Sister of Mercy for 57 years, she would have been 75 years old on Monday, October 21.

Born in Hattiesburg, Sister Martha was the daughter of two native Mississippians: Walter Denny Milner, an accountant, and Mary Joachim Milner, a professional dancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Ann. Survivors include her brother, Joe, and his wife, Larisa, and many dear friends, especially Lee Esculano.

Sister Martha's ministries focused on music, education and social justice, as a teacher, band and choral director, artist, grant writer and community organizer. She earned a bachelor's degree in music from Webster College in St. Louis and a master's in music from Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

Sister Martha designed the music curriculum for Mercy-sponsored Alpha Boys School (now Alpha Institute) in Kingston, Jamaica, and continued to support the program, visiting the school as often as possible.

In addition, she served on the boards of the Coastal Family Health Center and El Pueblo, which serves the growing Spanish-speaking community. She also helped out at the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Biloxi and was treasurer of the East Biloxi Community Collaborative.

In 1997 Sister Martha co-founded Mercy Housing and Human Development (MMHD), which helps low-income families become homeowners. Sister Martha's most recent active ministry was at Project WiTH, or Walking Together in Hope, addressing the needs of low-income residents of Biloxi and nearby areas. She recently had moved to St. Louis as her health declined.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Biloxi. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Vicksburg.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View full obituary and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
