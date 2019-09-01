|
|
Martha Florence Peterson
January 1, 1927 - August 30, 2019
Gautier
Martha Florence Peterson, age 92, of Gautier passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was born January 1, 1927 in Heidelberg, MS and has been a resident of Gautier for over 50 years. Martha graduated from Bay Springs High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Mississippi College for Women. She was a former Home Economics Teacher at Pascagoula High School and dedicated employee of over 30 years at La Font Inn in Pascagoula. Martha was a very active member of Gautier United Methodist Church where she was involved with the "Pie Ladies", sewing & cooking, and started the Prison Ministry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto J. Peterson, Jr.; parents, Samuel Brown Sullivan and Elizabeth Abney Sullivan.
Martha is survived by her loving son, Mark Peterson, Mobile, AL; sister, Mary Elizabeth Sims, Bay Springs, MS; numerous nieces, nephews, other family member, great friends, and devoted church family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, 10:00am- 12:00 noon, at Gautier First United Methodist Church in Gautier. Funeral Service will begin at 12 noon at the church followed by graveside service at Pinecrest Cemetery in Gautier.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pie Ladies or Prison Ministry of Gautier First United Methodist Church. You may send condolences to her family or share a memory of Martha at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 1, 2019