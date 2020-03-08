The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
4901 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
(228) 826-4511

Martha Sorel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Sorel Obituary
Martha Raye Sorel

1940 - 2020

Vancleave

Martha Raye Sorel, age79, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home in Vancleave. Martha was born on April 10, 1940 in Woodbury, TN. She was employed at Memorial Hospital Gulfport for 30 years as a switchboard operator.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Charter and Theola Tenpenny of TN; husband, John L Sorel from Paris, France; and grandchild, Crystal N. Evans of TN

Survivors include four daughters, Deborah A. Sorel of Vancleave, Christine R. Sorel of Biloxi, Michelle M. Choat of Gulfport, and Theresa L. Mixon (Kimon) of Gulfport; and ten grandchildren, Erica Davis Bell, John C. Davis (Blair); Candace L. Fulton, Amber R. Perez, Danielle M. Northrop, Robert L. Sorel (April), Jacob W. Sorel (Lara), Jessica L. Shivers (Buddy), Kendra M. Lewis (Matthew), and Jenna L. Mixon. Her constant companion was her cat, Belle.

A service will be held at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 am with visitation from 10-11 am for family and friends. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
Download Now