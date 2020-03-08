|
Martha Raye Sorel
1940 - 2020
Vancleave
Martha Raye Sorel, age79, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home in Vancleave. Martha was born on April 10, 1940 in Woodbury, TN. She was employed at Memorial Hospital Gulfport for 30 years as a switchboard operator.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Charter and Theola Tenpenny of TN; husband, John L Sorel from Paris, France; and grandchild, Crystal N. Evans of TN
Survivors include four daughters, Deborah A. Sorel of Vancleave, Christine R. Sorel of Biloxi, Michelle M. Choat of Gulfport, and Theresa L. Mixon (Kimon) of Gulfport; and ten grandchildren, Erica Davis Bell, John C. Davis (Blair); Candace L. Fulton, Amber R. Perez, Danielle M. Northrop, Robert L. Sorel (April), Jacob W. Sorel (Lara), Jessica L. Shivers (Buddy), Kendra M. Lewis (Matthew), and Jenna L. Mixon. Her constant companion was her cat, Belle.
A service will be held at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 am with visitation from 10-11 am for family and friends. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2020