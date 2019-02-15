Martin Chris Baronich



1961-2019



St. Martin



Martin Chris Baronich, age 57, of Biloxi passed away in Gulfport Tuesday, February 12, 2019.



Mr. Baronich was born on September 11, 1961 and was proud to be a lifelong resident of the coast. He formerly worked for the City of Biloxi, but for the last 30 years was the proud owner/operator of Baronich Lawn Service.



He was preceded in death by his father, Victor "Mitt" Baronich and sister, Amy "Dianne" Baronich Adamson.



Survivors include his devoted and loving wife of 24 years, Michelle Caskey Baronich; his beautiful 16-year-old daughter, Scarlett Renee' Baronich; mother, Amy Ann "Candy" Christian Baronich; brother, Victor J. (Marsha) Baronich; nieces and nephews, Emily (Gary) Wilson of League City, TX, Victor L. (Rachel) Baronich of Vancleave, MS, and Ashleigh (Jeffery) Redding of Ocean Springs; brother-in-law, Marty (Madeline) Adamson of St. Martin, MS; eight great-nieces and nephews, Ivy, Ian, Porter, Jayson, Annastynn, Heath, Pierce, and Stella; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Doug and Joyce Caskey; sister-in-law, Angela "Angie" Caskey; nieces and nephews, Brittany (Mitch) Smith, Allison Bobbitt, and Anna and Jon Shoemaker; and great-niece, Sadie.



Martin was the most wonderful man, husband, "Daddy", son, uncle, brother, and friend you could ever ask for. He always had a smile on his face and loved to make people feel special. He enjoyed boiling crabs, crawfish, and shrimp for his friends and family at home, having hosted many parties for birthdays, summertime, New Year's Eve, or "just because". He never met a stranger, was very sociable, and loved to share his many stories and jokes, making people laugh.



Martin had many hobbies which included fishing, golfing (especially the Slavic Tournament), hunting, shooting skeet, playing pool, watching Ole Miss and Saints football, attending rock concerts, and especially playing guitars with Scarlett. He was very proud for Baronich Lawn Service to sponsor a baseball team with the St. Martin Youth League for 9 consecutive years. He enjoyed being hands-on with his lawn service business because he enjoyed sharing conversations with his customers. They were a huge part of his life as he was in theirs. In recent months, he found out that he wasn't "just the lawn guy" to them, he was much, much more.



Martin was a loyal customer of Frasier's Nursery owned by Doug Wilkerson and family, and Al's Popps Ferry Sales and Service for decades. He appreciated them taking care of him with his business.



Martin loved his special friends and family so much. He especially loved his daughter Scarlett, also known as "Pumpkin Pie", "Boo-Boo Head", "Sweetie Pie", and "Daddy's little squirrel" more than anything and was extremely proud of her.



He was such a blessing in everyone's lives and was loved by many. We will continue to always carry on Martin's sense of humor, love, and kindness.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 with a 3:00 pm Celebration of Life service at Heritage United Methodist Church in D'Iberville, MS. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary