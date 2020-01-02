Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2112
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin G. Baxter


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin G. Baxter Obituary
Marvin Gerald Baxter

April 4,1933 - December 28,2019

Moss Point

Mr. Marvin Gerald Baxter 86 of Moss Point, MS passed away on December 28,2019 in Moss Point. Marvin was born on April 4,1933 in Poplarville, MS. He was a very friendly person he never met a stranger and always had a smile. He loved riding his bike around Moss Point and cutting grass. He was very fond of animals, he loved Christmas and putting up his Christmas lights on his house. Marvin was known and a very happy person and he loved life. He was a member of Moss Point First Baptist Church of Moss Point SBC.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Edith Baxter, his brother Ray Baxter, and his sister Norma Reagan.

He is survived by his uncle Harold Reagan of Semmes, AL and many friends.

Visitation will be Saturday January 4,2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Holder-Wells Funeral Home Main 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm from the chapel. Burial will follow in Machpelah cemetery in Pascagoula, MS.

You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Baxter family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com

Holder-Wells Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -