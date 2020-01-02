|
|
Marvin Gerald Baxter
April 4,1933 - December 28,2019
Moss Point
Mr. Marvin Gerald Baxter 86 of Moss Point, MS passed away on December 28,2019 in Moss Point. Marvin was born on April 4,1933 in Poplarville, MS. He was a very friendly person he never met a stranger and always had a smile. He loved riding his bike around Moss Point and cutting grass. He was very fond of animals, he loved Christmas and putting up his Christmas lights on his house. Marvin was known and a very happy person and he loved life. He was a member of Moss Point First Baptist Church of Moss Point SBC.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Edith Baxter, his brother Ray Baxter, and his sister Norma Reagan.
He is survived by his uncle Harold Reagan of Semmes, AL and many friends.
Visitation will be Saturday January 4,2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Holder-Wells Funeral Home Main 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm from the chapel. Burial will follow in Machpelah cemetery in Pascagoula, MS.
You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Baxter family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com
Holder-Wells Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 2, 2020