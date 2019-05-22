The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
(228) 826-4511
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Gaffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Gaffin


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin Gaffin Obituary
Marvin Lee Gaffin

1934 - 2019

Vancleave

Mr. Marvin Lee Gaffin, age 84, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Mr. Gaffin was a native of Ohio and retired from the U.S. Air Force and from Ingall's Shipbuilding. He enjoyed woodworking, yard work, and riding his Harley. He was a member of Vancleave Assembly of God Church.

Mr. Gaffin was survived by his wife of 26 years, Janette Gaffin; daughters, Jennifer Gaffin Fountain and Amber Jean DeMaggio; sons, Ralph "Mike" Gaffin and Bryan Lee Gaffin; step-son, John Fagan; sister, Sherry Moore; and 4 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
Download Now