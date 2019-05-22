|
|
Marvin Lee Gaffin
1934 - 2019
Vancleave
Mr. Marvin Lee Gaffin, age 84, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Mr. Gaffin was a native of Ohio and retired from the U.S. Air Force and from Ingall's Shipbuilding. He enjoyed woodworking, yard work, and riding his Harley. He was a member of Vancleave Assembly of God Church.
Mr. Gaffin was survived by his wife of 26 years, Janette Gaffin; daughters, Jennifer Gaffin Fountain and Amber Jean DeMaggio; sons, Ralph "Mike" Gaffin and Bryan Lee Gaffin; step-son, John Fagan; sister, Sherry Moore; and 4 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 22, 2019