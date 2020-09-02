Marvin Glenn HuntsmanDecember 14, 1928 - August 29, 2020Wiggins,MSMarvin Glenn Huntsman was 91 years when he passed to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 29, 2020. "Jingle" as he was better known to his friends almost always had a smile on his face and was a happy person. His nickname of Jingle came when he was young, as each time he acquired a few coins, he was said to walk around jingling the coins in his pocket. Some friends never knew his given name.He was born on December 14th at home in a rural area in northwest Missouri, fairly close to Kansas City. Parents Arthur Price Huntsman and Opal Adelaide (Yates) Huntsman brought him into a family where he would be the fourth of nine other siblings. The family was poor but rich in love and generally lived and worked on farms in the area. Their entertainment was music. Almost all family members played a guitar, fiddle, mandolin or piano. Later in life, family gatherings would focus on food and music.Jingle's education included graduating from the 8th grade. He then went to work to help support the family. After several years he would join the military in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served as an aircraft mechanic and flight crew member. While stationed at Keesler AFB MS he met and married Ruby Lois (Simmons). He and others called her Rusty as a result of the red hair and freckles. They were married and together for 64 years.They resided in the St. Martin area near Biloxi and Ocean Springs until Hurricane Katrina took the home where they had lived for over fifty years. After a time of relocation to Dearborn MO, they returned to Mississippi where he and Rusty lived their final years in Wiggins, MS.He retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, MS as an electrician where he also acquired a nickname of "Cooney". Jingle was a jokester and storyteller. He told tales, re-told the stories and told them again. Jingle enjoyed making people laugh. His interests included reading his Bible, sports on TV, shrimping on the docks of Biloxi Bay, and playing music.He was the last living sibling of nine. Jingle was preceded by brothers Jack, Billy Ray and Jewel, and sisters Velta, Mildred, Helen, Nadine and Ruby.Survivors include son, Tommy (Linda) Huntsman; daughter, Trish Watson; and grandchildren, Dusty Blackmon (Susan) of Cincinnati, OH, Cary Blackmon of Alabama, Sean Huntsman (Dana) of Cedar Park, TX, Coty Hazlett (John) of Cincinnati, OH and Erin Cole (Chance) of Baton Rouge, LA. Great grandchildren included Corey, Presley and Tyler Blackmon; Jaden, Gavin and Jocelyn Hazlett; Elijah Huntsman and Cian Cole. He is also survived by a brother in law and sister in laws and a host of nieces and nephews.Jingle was a giving person and would often help others in need. He loved his family. Most of all he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He studied his Bible and would amaze others with his knowledge of Bible references. Jingle would like to be remembered as a Christian, a musician, and a joyful person who loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all!A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins. Public visitation will be from 12-1 PM. The service will begin at 1 PM. Moore Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.