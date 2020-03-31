Home

Marvin Mittchell Nickens

Ocean Springs

Marvin Mittchell Nickens, of Ocean Springs, age 65, passed away March 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years Gail Nickens also of Ocean Springs, two daughters Skye Nickens of Ocean Springs and Starr Franklin of Jacksonville FL. He is also survived by brothers, sisters, grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter Sunni as well as his parents and many other family and friends.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Rest In Peace you will be loved and missed always.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
