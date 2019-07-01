Marvin Earl "Papa T" Turnipseed



1933 - 2019



Biloxi



Marvin Earl Turnipseed's heart could beat no longer and he went to see Jesus on Friday, June 28th 2019 in Biloxi.



Best known by all who knew and loved him affectionately as "Papa T", he is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Clara Lee Turnipseed; a sister, Mary Elizabeth (Liz) McGee; and 3 brothers, Jack Turnipseed, Albert Turnipseed and Clarence (Buddy) Turnipseed.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Turnipseed; a son, Jeffrey L. Turnipseed (Apisama) of League City, TX; and a daughter, Janan G. Brewington of Biloxi; as well as 4 grandchildren, Kyle Gardner (Teresa) of Allen, TX, Jamie Webb (Nathan) of Frisco, TX, Brynn Knapp (Michael) of Biloxi, MS, Brittany Watts (Cameron) of Gautier, MS; 10 great-grandchildren, Asher Gardner, Spencer Watts, Baby Sullivan Watts coming September 2019, Beau Burdette, Maddox and Colston Santalla, Mason, Kolbi, Bryce and Austin Knapp; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Maybell Goodman, Sara Crowley of Carrollton, AL and Laura Jones of Tuscaloosa, Al.



He proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Air Force and retired in 1974. From there he went on to work for Delchamps as Assistant Manager before retiring in 1995. Retirement days were spent traveling with "Mama T", playing in his vegetable garden which was his "happy place", watching Alabama football, head cheerleader watching his grandsons play baseball and playing dominoes.



He was a proud graduate of the University of Alabama and was rarely seen without an "A" on his shirt, hat or jacket.



A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors.



In Lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made to the Gulf Coast Downs Syndrome Society, PO Box 654, Gautier, MS 39533.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 1, 2019