Mary Alice Ballman Bailey
1930 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Mary Alice Ballman Bailey died on September 22, 2020 in Gulfport, MS as she neared her 90th birthday.
Mary Alice was born on October 9, 1930, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Preston and Grace Ballman. M A, as she was known to her friends, moved to Gulfport with her mother and grandmother in time for her junior year at Gulfport High School. She went on to attend Gulf Park College for Women. In 1951, she married Bob, her high school sweetheart, to whom she remained married until his death in 2002.
After raising their four children to school age, Mary Alice went back to the University of Southern Mississippi and obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Education beginning her life-long career as an educator. After teaching hundreds of students in the Gulfport School District, she obtained an advanced degree at the University of Southern Mississippi and joined its teacher education department. Mary Alice always put her students first and even obtained her bus driver's license when she was told no drivers were available to take her students on field trips.
Mary Alice was a strong spirit having spent 70 decades on the Gulfport beach where she experienced the loss of two homes and water in and under the house many times. She rebuilt her home including the iconic gazebo that has graced the front lawn for many years each time. The view of the Gulf, birds, boats, and people were a source of comfort for many years and a view she enjoyed daily since 1947.
While short in stature, Mary Alice was big in heart. She volunteered at many coast organizations including Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, Gulfport Little Theater, the Gulfport Yacht Club, Feed My Sheep, the Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport, Altar Guild of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi and many more. She especially enjoyed Mardi Gras and the Krewe of Merry Maskers. Both the people she met and the services she provided brought her great joy.
Having been an only child, Mary Alice loved a full house and always welcomed her children and their friends into the home. She adored her eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The children are spread across the country, but M A was the force that held them all together. She will be missed across the country by those that knew and loved her.
Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband Robert G. (Bob) Bailey, Sr. She is survived by her four children Robert G. (Gil) Bailey, Jr. (Rita) of Gulfport, MS; Gail Bailey Peiterson (Dana) of Kailua, HI; James (Jay) P. Bailey (Susan) of Dallas, TX; Michael S. Bailey of Gulfport, MS.
In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren Bridgett Bailey Bermond (Jeremy) and Katherine (Katie) Bailey of Gulfport, MS; Cole and Scott Peiterson of Kailua, HI; Sarah, Grace, Emma, and James Bailey of Dallas, TX; her great-grandchildren Bailey, Peyton, and Finnley Bermond.
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St Peter's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Gulfport. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. with church service to immediately follow visitation. Interment will follow church service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate; however, due to health concerns with COVID-19, the service will be streamed though St. Peter's at the following link https://stpetersbytheseagulfport.com/memorial-service-for-mary-alice-bailey/
. All current health regulations will be followed.
Condolences, memories and stories of Mary Alice can be shared at https://www.facebook.com/MaryAliceBaileyMemorial
.
The family would like to thank Isabella, Jeanelle, Linda and all of her other caregivers from Comfort Keepers for their compassionate care and dedication to our mother over the past few years.
Mary Alice loved her church, the arts, and animals; in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to one of the following organizations St Peter's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Gulfport Little Theater, or the Humane Society of South Mississippi, or an organization of your choice.
