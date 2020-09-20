Mary Alice Ditsworth
July 4, 1930 - September 17, 2020
Pascagoula
Mary Alice Ditsworth was born in Lucedale, Mississippi on July 4, 1930 to her parents Wayne John Ditsworth, Sr. and Della Ettafaye Rouse Ditsworth. Mary Alice went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020 at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, Mississippi. She is survived by Grady Ditsworth (Nancy) of Ocala, Florida, David Ditsworth (Annie) of Pascagoula, Eddie Gilstrap of Cleburne, TX, Dorothy Ditsworth of Mobile, AL, Annette Hudson of Pascagoula, Richard Maxwell (Guy) of Daphne, AL, Sherry Maxwell McVey (Ollie) of Pascagoula and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah Ditsworth Evans, Hazel Ditsworth Gilstrap, Wayne Ditsworth, Jr., Nan Ditsworth Roberts, Robbie Maxwell and Janice Maxwell Shepherd.
Mary Alice graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1948. She received a Bachelor of Music degree from East Texas Baptist University in 1952 and a Master of Religious Education degree in 1953 from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Mary Alice was the Youth Director at First Baptist Church, Pascagoula from 1953-1956 and appointed by the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention as a missionary from 1956-1997. She served for 36 years in Indonesia and 6 years in Singapore. Upon retirement, she returned home to Pascagoula to be with family and continued her life of service working as a volunteer at Arlington Baptist Church.
In Mary Alice's missionary life, she made 13 trips around the world and visited 28 countries. She was involved in establishing five new churches in Indonesia, she led the language study program for new missionaries in Indonesia for 23 years, played the piano and angklung, led children's choir, taught Sunday School and worked as a director and editor at the Baptist Publishing House in Indonesia. Mary Alice treasured the friends she made around the world and deeply loved her family.
Services for Mary Alice will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at O'Bryant O'Keefe funeral home in Pascagoula. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. and funeral service at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Michael Wilkinson officiating. Internment to follow at Machpelah Cemetery. Masks will be required to be worn and social distancing necessary. Pallbearers will be Bill Evans, Joe Ditsworth, Bo Ditsworth, Ryan Ditsworth, Matt Ditsworth and Matthew Ditsworth.
Memorials in Mary Alice's name can be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 2101 Market Street, Pascagoula, MS 39567 or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at IMB.org
. You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com