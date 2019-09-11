|
|
Mary Ann Territo Clifton
1948 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Mary Ann Territo Clifton of Ocean Springs Mississippi passed away on September 2, 2019 at the age of 70. Ms. Clifton was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she happily resided with her family and friends. She moved to Ocean Springs Mississippi in 1976 and lived there for 43 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Virginia Territo; her sister, Rose Marie Territo; her grandparents, Joseph and Mary Ann Messina and Samuel and Rosa Territo. Mary Ann is survived by her two brothers and sister-in-law, Peter Territo Jr. and Joey and Dottie Territo of Baton Rouge; nephews, Bryan Territo and his wife Melodie, Philip Territo, and Michael Territo; nieces, Tracie and Julie Territo; great-nephew, Ethan Territo; and great nieces, Jordan and Mia Territo. Mary Ann leaves behind her loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Mary Ann cherished being a part of such wonderful family and friend's lives. Her deepest thanks were for the love each one shared with her. Visitation will be held at St. Michael's Church, 177 E. First St., Biloxi, MS. On September 14, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a funeral mass beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Michaels Catholic Church. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 11, 2019