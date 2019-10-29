|
|
Mary Armstrong Noe
1929-2019
Vancleave
Mary Ludlow Armstrong Noe age 90, of Biloxi, MS and a long-time resident of Woolmarket passed on October 28, 2019
Mary was born in Geenwood, MS, however spent most of her life in the Woolmarket community.
Mary married the love of her life, Norman Armstrong and the couple settled in Woolmarket in the late 40's where they raised their three children; Carolyn, Doug, and Claire until Norman's untimely passing in 1964.
In 1965 while still uncommon for women to work outside of the home, she pursued a career at Keesler Air Force Base as an Instructor. Mary spent almost 30 years there working her way up in the ranks all while raising her three teenage children.
Later in life Mary met the second love of her life, Howard Noe of Woolmarket. The two loved to cruise together and spent some of the happiest times of her life together laughing, loving and traveling together until his passing in 2006.
Mary was a devoted and loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was extraordinarily proud of her children and cherished the twelve grandchildren and her fifteen great-grandchildren. She was an avid scrabble player and loved crossword puzzles. Mary was especially passionate about traveling and took pride in visiting numerous states and many countries including the Holy Land, England, Ireland, Scotland and Mexico. Above all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
Mary was known for her artistic flare, painting several canvases for family and friends She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by her three children Carolyn (the late Bobby) LaFontaine, Doug (Phyllis) Armstrong, Claire (Mike) Vereker; her step-children Kathy (Harry) Long, Marion Noe, Helen Lisanby, Shirley (late husband Michael) Noe; her brother Herby (Regina) Ludlow, her sister Jean (Don) Shields, her sister-in-law Myrna (the late Buddy) Ludlow, twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A very special thank you to her angels here on earth, Bobbie, Gloria, Barbara Ann, Daryl, and Radonna for loving her and taking her in as your own. There are not enough words to express our gratitude.
Family and friends will gather for a funeral service at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Coalville United Methodist Church, Woolmarket, with a visitation for family a friends from 9:00 AM until the service. Burial will follow at Coalville Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019