|
|
Mary Susan Atkins
August 31, 1939-September 15, 2019
Gautier, MS
Beloved mother and grandmother, Mary Susan Atkins, passed peacefully in Richmond, VA at Hospice of VA. She was born in Beaufort N.C. to Thomas and Annabelle Sewell Sr., but spent most of her life on the MS Gulf Coast caring for others. Sue was in the 1st graduating class of RNs from MGCCC and made many lifelong friends in Nursing and volunteering with the Red Cross.
Sue is survived by two brothers, Tommy (Barbara) Sewell and Sammy Sewell, one sister Joyce Ann (Cecil) Combs, three sons Stephen (Laurie) Willis, Chris (Amy) Brown, Wayne (Sara) Truitt, one daughter, Stephani (Jimmy) Yogi, and twelve grandchildren: Mary, Dallas, Brandi, Austin, Carson, Holliman, Hayes, Webb, Cooper, Hailey, Joshua, and Nathan. Recognition to the Willis, Wildman, and Pake families, and friend Vicki Broadus. Preceded in death by mother, father, and son, Jerry Willis.
Graveside service on Oct. 5th, 2019 in Beaufort, N.C., Oceanview cemetery..
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 22, 2019