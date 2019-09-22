Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Atkins


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Atkins Obituary
Mary Susan Atkins

August 31, 1939-September 15, 2019

Gautier, MS

Beloved mother and grandmother, Mary Susan Atkins, passed peacefully in Richmond, VA at Hospice of VA. She was born in Beaufort N.C. to Thomas and Annabelle Sewell Sr., but spent most of her life on the MS Gulf Coast caring for others. Sue was in the 1st graduating class of RNs from MGCCC and made many lifelong friends in Nursing and volunteering with the Red Cross.

Sue is survived by two brothers, Tommy (Barbara) Sewell and Sammy Sewell, one sister Joyce Ann (Cecil) Combs, three sons Stephen (Laurie) Willis, Chris (Amy) Brown, Wayne (Sara) Truitt, one daughter, Stephani (Jimmy) Yogi, and twelve grandchildren: Mary, Dallas, Brandi, Austin, Carson, Holliman, Hayes, Webb, Cooper, Hailey, Joshua, and Nathan. Recognition to the Willis, Wildman, and Pake families, and friend Vicki Broadus. Preceded in death by mother, father, and son, Jerry Willis.

Graveside service on Oct. 5th, 2019 in Beaufort, N.C., Oceanview cemetery..
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.