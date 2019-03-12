Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Floral Hills Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Audioun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Audioun

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Audioun Obituary
Mary Oden Audioun

100 years

Biloxi, MS

Mary Oden Audioun passed away at home on March 9, 2019, at the age of 100.

She was a native of Birmingham, AL, grew up in New Orleans, and was a resident of Biloxi for more than 70 years.

Mrs. Audioun was active in numerous organizations on the Coast, including the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Beach Garden Club. She was a founding member the Gulf Coast Debutante Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Legrand J. Audioun, M.D.; her parents, Kirk and Florence Oden; twin brother, Laurence Oden; and son-in-law, John McCay, Jr.

Her survivors include her daughter, Merrilee Audioun McCay, Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughters, Melissa McCay Parker (Mike), Brandon, MS, and Amy McCay Varisco (Dwain, Sr.), Baton Rouge, LA; great-grandchildren, Angela Kristine Wright (Mario), Baton Rouge; Tayler Anne Gay, Brandon, MS; Dwain Varisco, Jr. and Jack Varisco, both of Baton Rouge, LA; and great-great granddaughters, A'Tyli Freeman, Oklahoma City, OK, and Brielle Norman, Baton Rouge, LA.

Graveside services will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Floral Hills Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Father Henry McInerney.

Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy or charity of one's choosing.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now