Mary Oden Audioun



100 years



Biloxi, MS



Mary Oden Audioun passed away at home on March 9, 2019, at the age of 100.



She was a native of Birmingham, AL, grew up in New Orleans, and was a resident of Biloxi for more than 70 years.



Mrs. Audioun was active in numerous organizations on the Coast, including the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Beach Garden Club. She was a founding member the Gulf Coast Debutante Society.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Legrand J. Audioun, M.D.; her parents, Kirk and Florence Oden; twin brother, Laurence Oden; and son-in-law, John McCay, Jr.



Her survivors include her daughter, Merrilee Audioun McCay, Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughters, Melissa McCay Parker (Mike), Brandon, MS, and Amy McCay Varisco (Dwain, Sr.), Baton Rouge, LA; great-grandchildren, Angela Kristine Wright (Mario), Baton Rouge; Tayler Anne Gay, Brandon, MS; Dwain Varisco, Jr. and Jack Varisco, both of Baton Rouge, LA; and great-great granddaughters, A'Tyli Freeman, Oklahoma City, OK, and Brielle Norman, Baton Rouge, LA.



Graveside services will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Floral Hills Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Father Henry McInerney.



Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy or charity of one's choosing.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com . Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019