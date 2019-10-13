|
Mary Jane Bailey
1943 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mary was born in Haddon Heights, NJ to Stanley and Gerladine Bailey. She was a joyful person and the world will miss her kindness and vibrant spirit. She was loved by anyone who met her, and she knew everyone's name and what they loved in the world after one interaction. Mary would speak to her daughters about a person she met, and we would all look at her and say, "who?" It was normally someone she had recently interacted with and she knew all about them instantly and cared. Mary volunteered her time in years past at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs Vacation Bible School and with any cause that involved needy or abused animals. She enjoyed nothing more in the world than her family. Behind that, she loved a party. Mary loved planning, shopping and preparing to make people happy and comfortable. She had a special gift of hospitality and so many people over the years have been the beneficiary.
She is survived by her sister, Cathy Ruth Bailey, her three daughters Nancy Lewandrowski (husband, Paul Lewandrowski and their son Jeffrey and his wife, Victoria Lewandrowski), Cathy Barnes, and Elaine Dent (husband, Jamie Dent and their children Bruce Dent, William Dent and Jack Dent). Her surviving family all live in Ocean Springs, MS and New Orleans, LA. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Richard Bailey, and her granddaughter, Ashley Everman.
Memorials can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Mary will be missed as a mother, grandmother, friend, contributor and confidant. The world is a little less sweet without her in it.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
